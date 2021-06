OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The Ferris wheel at a historic amusement park on the Ocean City, Maryland, boardwalk has reopened following a zoning violation.

Trimper’s Rides said on June 9 that it would move the ride after a surveyor contracted by the company found that the Ferris wheel overhung town property by at least 10 feet (3 meters), the Salisbury Daily Times reported.