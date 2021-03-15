Few COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fewer than 2,400 doses of the precious and highly sought after coronavirus vaccine were wasted or spoiled in Wisconsin through February, with the single largest case happening when an employee did it on purpose, data provided by the state health department shows.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services provided the data Saturday at the request of The Associated Press. It shows that through February, there had been more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered and just 2,349 were wasted or spoiled. That is a spoilage rate of 0.16%.

The data covers vaccinators who receive their allocation from the state, and are required to report waste or spoilage data, the state health department said. The first doses were administered in mid-December and as of Sunday nearly 23% of the state's population had received at least one dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Entities not required to report waste or spoiled vaccine to the state are those that receive vaccine directly from the federal government, such as the Indian Health Service, the Veterans Administration, Department of Corrections, and a pharmacy partnership program that was sending doses to certain Walgreens locations.

However, if those entities report routine non-coronavirus vaccinations to the state, their data may be included, the state health department said.

Of the total wasted in Wisconsin, roughly 20% was due to the action of one former pharmacist who pleaded guilty in February to purposefully spoiling more than 500 doses at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, a suburb of Milwaukee.

There have been other examples where thousands of doses were wasted in Tennessee, Florida, Ohio and other states. The reasons vary from shoddy record keeping to accidentally trashing hundreds of shots.

Waste is common in global inoculation campaigns, with millions of doses of flu shots trashed each year. By one World Health Organization estimate, as many as half of vaccines in previous campaigns worldwide have been thrown away because they were mishandled, unclaimed or expired.

Waste of the COVID-19 vaccine appears to be quite small, although the U.S. government has yet to release numbers shedding insight on the extent.

In Wisconsin, Aurora Medical Center in Grafton reported the highest number of wasted doses at 522. The next highest was Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay with 191. Only three others reported more than 100 doses wasted or spoiled, while 119 vaccinators reported fewer than 10.

Also on Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee was the state's first federally supported vaccination site. That means the Federal Emergency Management Agency will take over operation of the site starting this week.

The state was committing an additional 7,000 doses of vaccine a week for the site, Evers' office said.

Milwaukee is home to the state's largest minority population, which is at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, but vaccinations have lagged there compared to among white people and state averages.

“This vaccination center is an important resource for expanding and expediting vaccine availability to communities that need it the most,” said acting regional FEMA administrator Kevin Sligh in a statement.