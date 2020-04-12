Field Museum among grant recipients awarded funding by NEH

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History was among nine institutions and researchers across Illinois sharing $1.4 million in grants awarded by the National Endowment for the Humanities to fund projects and programs in the field of humanities.

The Field Museum's $399,357 grant will fund a traveling exhibition called “First Kinds of Europe: The Emergence of Hierarchy in the Prehistoric Balkans” that will examine the evolution of hierarchy in prehistoric southeastern Europe, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The Newberry Library and Northeastern Illinois University, among others, were also recipients of the grants the NEH announced Tuesday as part of $22.5 million the group awarded nationwide.

Projects funded by the grants include the development, productions and distribution of radio and television programs, documentary films and podcasts, archival research and curriculum innovation.

The grant awarded to the Newberry Library, a Chicago educational institution, will fund five scholars’ stipends for a fellowship program that has consistently resulted in ground-breaking research for more than 60 years.

Northeastern Illinois University history professor Joshua Salzmann will use his grant to write an academic journal called “The History of Gun Control in Chicago, 1969-2010.”

Other Chicago area entities receiving grants will use the money to digitize story papers, fund a new humanities curriculum of courses for incoming freshmen, and to preserve 35mm camera slide collections.

“In these somber times, when every individual, community, and organization in America is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it is a joy to be able to announce new projects that will produce vibrant humanities programs and resources for the reopening of our cultural centers and educational institutions,” said NEH chairman Jon Parish Peede in a statement announcing the 2020 recipients.