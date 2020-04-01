Field hospital set up in arena; orchestra donates masks

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts sports arena is being converted to a field hospital for COVID-19 patients and should be ready just as the number of cases in the state is expected to peak, officials said.

The 250-bed field hospital, which will occupy 50,000 square feet of first-floor convention space at the DCU Center in Worcester, will be for the “least sick” COVID-19 patients, who do not require intensive care, Dr. Eric Dickson, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health Care, said Tuesday.

UMass Memorial Health Care will manage the field hospital.

The field hospital will allow local hospitals to care for the sickest patients without getting overwhelmed.

Dickson said he hopes to have it operational by the end of next week.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that the state anticipates a surge of cases in mid-April.

Eighty-nine state residents have already died from COVID-19 and more than 6,600 residents have tested positive, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Pubic Health.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

MASKS FROM MUSICIANS

A Nantucket hospital is getting masks from the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

The prestigious orchestra said Wednesday it donated 450 protective masks to Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Dr. Robert Partridge, who works in the hospital’s emergency room, also serves as the symphony's tour physician when the symphony travels overseas to perform.

Partridge had collected the masks for a planned orchestra tour of Asia, but the trip was canceled because of the pandemic.