Fight between Fairfield roommates leads to arrest

FAIRFIELD — A fight between roommates led to the arrest of a Stony Point, N.Y., woman Saturday.

According to police, the victim made a comment about the condition of Danielle E. Ferguson’s bathroom in their Fairfield Beach Road rental. Ferguson allegedly shoved her roommate to the floor and got on top of her. When the victim began to scream, she said Ferguson covered her mouth and she could not breathe.

Ferguson was charged with third-degree strangulation, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. She was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 10.

