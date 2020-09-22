Fight follows murder sentence in Ramsey County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A family fight following a sentencing for murder at the Ramsey County Courthouse caused deputies to lock down the building before gunshots were fired outside nearby in a shooting believed to be related to the argument.

No one was injured in the shooting several blocks from the courthouse Monday.

Undersheriff Tina McNamara says emotions can run high at trials and if those feelings are acted on, it can be dangerous for all involved.

A judge sentenced Marcus Baker to more than 40 years in prison for fatally shooting of Shawn Jones in the Summit-University neighborhood last November, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

According to McNamara, the defendant's family had a fight in the lobby of the courthouse and when it began to get physical deputies escorted those involved outside. Soon after deputies heard gunshots fired. Shell casings were found in the area.