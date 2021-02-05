Fiji deports university leader in blow to regional relations

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leader of the University of the South Pacific and his wife were asleep at their Fiji home when a ruckus awoke them around midnight.
About 15 plain-clothed government agents had surrounded their house in the capital Suva, Vice-Chancellor Pal Ahluwalia said. After an argument at the door, four of the agents chased him through the house as he frantically tried to use his phone, he said. The agents confiscated all their devices, even their smart watches, and gave them minutes to pack.