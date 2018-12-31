Final preparations underway for Pasadena's 130th Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Final preparations are underway for Pasadena's 130th Rose Parade, which forecasters say could challenge spectators with chilly and blustery conditions as a cold Santa Ana wind event develops in Southern California.

Fans have to wait until noon Monday to claim spots along the 5.5-mile (9-kilometer) route, but after a sunny afternoon they'll need to be prepared for a cold overnight campout before the New Year's Day floral spectacle.

The National Weather Service says gusts may range from 25-35 mph (40-56 kph) and early morning wind chill readings will be in the 30s.

Under the theme "The Melody of Life," the parade of flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units kicks off at 8 a.m. with an opening number including, Chaka Khan, who is serving as parade grand marshal.