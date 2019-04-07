Final soldiers from Mississippi unit return from deployment

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The final members of a Mississippi National Guard unit have returned home from deployment to the Middle East.

Mississippi Army National Guard spokesman Christian Patterson says the last 275 soldiers of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team returned home Saturday after leaving last April.

About 3,250 citizen-soldiers deployed to Kuwait and other parts of the Middle East to deter and react to threats as part of Operation Spartan Shield.

The last flight landed Saturday night at Thompson Field, the Air National Guard base adjacent to the Jackson airport, where they were welcomed by family and friends.

It was the brigade's third deployment to the Middle East since 2001.

The Tupelo-based brigade has units in McComb, Senatobia, Starkville, Amory, Monticello and Meridian, as well as Kansas City, Kansas.