Fines increasing for carpool lane cheaters

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new state law that increases fines for carpool lane cheaters will go into effect Sunday.

KOMO-TV reports the base fine will go up by $50, meaning a first-time violator on freeways or in electronic toll lanes will be fined $186.

Second-time violators within two years will receive a fine of $336.

People caught breaking the rules a third time in two years will face a $686 penalty.

Those trying to trick troopers with a dummy or mannequin will have an extra $200 added to their tickets.

The Washington State Patrol has said high-occupancy vehicle lane cheating is the top complaint by commuters in Seattle's King County.