Fire at French cloud computing firm disrupts websites March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 8:37 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — Numerous companies and websites in France suffered outages and disruptions to services after a fire swept through a cloud computing provider's facility.
Disruption continued Thursday after OVH said the fire erupted early Wednesday in a room at one of its data centers in Strasbourg in eastern France. No one was injured in the blaze, which destroyed one of the site's four data centers and damaged another one.