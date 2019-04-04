Fire departments say windy conditions raising risk of fires

NORWICH, Vt. (AP) — Fire officials in Vermont say gusty winds in the region have elevated the risk of fires.

Norwich has banned burning of any kind due to ongoing dry and windy conditions. MyNBC5 reports that Prescott Nadeau, of the Williston Fire Department, is urging people to be aware of how they dispose of trash that may be susceptible to burning.

Officials say high winds knocked over hay bales in Fairfield on Wednesday, which fell on a heating element and caused a small fire. Officials say no people were injured and the fire was extinguished.

Authorities are cautioning people to dispose of smoking or smoldering materials with care, as Nadeau says even a discarded cigarette could be enough to ignite a brush fire.