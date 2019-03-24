Fire destroys 4 semitrailers at Indiana truck stop

LAKE STATION, Ind. (AP) — Four semitrailers have been destroyed in a fire at a northwestern Indiana truck stop.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the blaze was reported about 7:45 a.m. Sunday at the Flying J. Travel Center in Lake Station, southeast of Gary.

The trucks were parked near to one another. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials say the blaze is under investigation.

