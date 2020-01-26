Fire destroys post office but mail to resume in Montana town

ISMAY, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Postal Service officials say mail service will resume in a Montana town where a fire destroyed the post office.

The fire in early January has prompted some residents of Ismay to worry about their mail.

Since the fire, they've taken turns dropping off and picking up mail in a town almost 20 miles (30 kilometers) away.

Postal officials plan to put a mailbox in a community center in tiny Ismay, population 20, Postal Service spokesman James Boxrud said.

Meanwhile, property owners Rita and Gene Nimitz tell the Billings Gazette they're making tentative plans to rebuild the post office, which dated to the 1920s.

A faulty furnace or electrical wiring is believed to have started the blaze.