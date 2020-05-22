Fire destroys reservation home where 5-year-old girl died

TOKIO, N.D. (AP) — Fire has destroyed the home where a 5-year-old girl died on the Spirit Lake Reservation in North Dakota earlier this month, authorities said.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said the home belongs to Erich and Tammy Longie. The Longies are charged with assault in the death of Raven Thompson, their 5-year-old foster daughter, and remain in federal custody.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the fire, which happened Friday. ATF spokeswoman Ashlee Sherrill told KFGO-AM there are “questions” about the origin of the fire. She said it likely will take several days to determine what caused the fire.

Erich and Tammy Longie were arrested last Friday and charged with assault in the girl's death and with physically abusing other children.

A preliminary autopsy found the girl died of blunt force trauma to her head, neck, chest, abdomen and extremities, and that she had been assaulted.

The couple denied abusing any children.