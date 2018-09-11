Firefighter hurt rescuing worker after building collapse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a firefighter was injured while rescuing a worker from a building that partially collapsed in Indianapolis.

The fire department says that the two-story building collapsed Monday evening while two workers were preparing it for renovation. The workers reported hearing a loud crack before the structure gave way. One of the men got out safely on his own while the other was trapped on the second floor.

The firefighter had what described as a slight injury and was taken to a hospital in good condition.