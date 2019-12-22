Firefighters battle blaze at lot in LA International Airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters were working to extinguish a vehicle fire Sunday night at a parking lot in Los Angeles International Airport.

Shortly after 9 p.m., LAX Airport said on its Twitter account that “”there is a significant fire emergency at the LAX-it lot. Emergency responders are on scene. More to come. No immediate reports of injuries."

KTLA and the CBS station in Los Angeles tweeted photos of the fire spewing smoke.

The airport said that emergency crews are at the lot where people can get taxis and use ride-share services. They “are trying to restore service there as soon as possible," the airport said.