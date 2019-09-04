Firefighters battle fast-growing blaze in Tooele County

A helicopter drops water on the Snoqualmie Fire above the homes in the foothills of Layton, Utah, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) A helicopter drops water on the Snoqualmie Fire above the homes in the foothills of Layton, Utah, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Photo: Rick Egan, AP Photo: Rick Egan, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Firefighters battle fast-growing blaze in Tooele County 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

TOOELE, Utah (AP) — A wind-fueled wildfire west of Salt Lake City is growing, but it isn't threatening any homes.

Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokesman Jason Curry said Wednesday that hot and windy conditions pushed the fire up a mountainside away from a subdivision as the blaze grew to nearly 2.7 square miles (6.9 square kilometers). No homes have been damaged and nobody injured.

He says the cause of the fire that started Tuesday has yet to be determined, but that power lines might have contributed. It is burning about 25 miles west of Salt Lake City.

Curry says about 150 firefighters are fighting the blaze.

Meanwhile, evacuations ordered in a separate fire north of Salt Lake City were lifted Tuesday night. The blaze that burned about 120 acres (48 hectares) near Layton.