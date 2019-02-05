https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Firefighters-find-many-dead-in-wheelchair-after-13590587.php
Firefighters find man dead in wheelchair after house fire
ALBUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead following a fire in a home in southwest Albuquerque.
Fire Department officials say the man was in a wheelchair and deceased when firefighters entered the home and put out the fire early Tuesday morning.
Cause of the fire isn't yet known and the victim's identity wasn't released.
