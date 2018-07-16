https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Firefighters-rescue-raccoon-that-got-head-stuck-13078133.php
Firefighters rescue raccoon that got head stuck in mayo jar
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Firefighters in upstate New York helped out a presumably hungry raccoon that got its head stuck inside a mayonnaise jar.
The Ithaca Fire Department says the raccoon was spotted in a tree during its recent predicament.
The Ithaca Journal reports both city firefighters and a state Department of Environmental Conservation officer got the animal down.
They placed the raccoon into a large plastic tub and freed its head.
Once the DEC officer determined the raccoon was not injured, it was let go. The critter was last seen running toward a nearby creek.
