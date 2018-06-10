Fireworks face more restrictions in 2nd legal year in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Many cities in Iowa have implemented new restrictions on fireworks a year after the state allowed legal sales for the first time since 1938.

Des Moines and Cedar Rapids both banned the use of fireworks after last year's season. So have other large cities including Davenport, Waterloo, Iowa City, Ames, Dubuque and West Des Moines.

Some cities, like Council Bluffs, have decided it's not worth the effort to enforce bans. Mayor Matt Walsh says it's "almost impossible" to regulate them on the Fourth of July.

The state fire marshal's office expects between 700 and 800 retail locations this year, up from 664 last year. The Department of Revenue expects more than $24 million in sales this fiscal year.

Temporary firework stands can begin sales Wednesday. The season runs through July 8.