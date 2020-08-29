First Black student at school recalls journey for change

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Five-year-old Carolyn Jones’ hair was decorated with ribbons, she wore her nice blue dress and was carrying her red plaid book satchel that she adored. It was the first day of school and she was ready. Her parents told her she would be going to a new school that year, one that was on the other side of town. It was named Creswell Elementary.

What they did not tell her was that she was going to be Creswell’s first Black student and the youngest of the few Black students that were to start integrating Caddo Parish Schools.

The year was 1966, more than a decade after Brown v. Board of Education where the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that U.S. state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional.

It took the joint effort of seven Black school children’s parents to file a local lawsuit, Beryl N. Jones vs. Caddo Parish School Board, in an effort to integrate the Caddo Parish Schools.

One of the parents was Dr. E. Edward Jones, a civil rights activist, pastor of the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church of Shreveport, and the father of Carolyn Jones.

Edward Jones died in 2016 but is quoted in the June 11, 1986 Shreveport Journal about the desegregation of Caddo Schools as being something he felt he had to do. “It would bring all schools up to certain standards, whereby all children would receive quality education and would bring down racial barriers that existed between us”.

Jones’ wife and Carolyn’s mother, Leslie Jones, had similar feelings. She remembered as a child the schoolbooks she had were used, were already written in and had torn pages. She wanted better for her child. She wanted all of her children to be their best selves and made it a point to build their self-esteem.

Even though she wanted her children to receive the best education, Leslie admitted she had some doubts. “I was very concerned’” she said, adding that she read about other places where desegregation did not go well.

THE FIRST DAY

As they walked into the building that first morning Leslie held onto Carolyn’s hand. They were greeted by the principal, Miss Margaret Batcheldor, who lead Carolyn down a long hallway and into a classroom. Leslie liked Batcheldor, she could tell that the principal wanted this to be a smooth transition.

Carolyn noticed that no one looked like she did, well almost no one. There was the janitor who was Black, as well as the lunch lady, who would often watch out for Carolyn “You doing okay baby?” she would ask in a concerned voice.

“I did not realize it was a big deal,” recalls Carolyn. The quiet girl just went about her days the best she could.

In those first months she found herself alone most of the time. In the cafeteria the seats next to hers would be empty. She was asked by the other school kids if the color on her skin rubbed off. She remembers the boy with red hair who would call her the “N word.” He was not the only one, just the one who did it the most.

As the year went on things got a little better. She made a few friends, she was introduced to poetry, and had a blast during field day.

It had been a lonely time but she made it.

‘NECESSARY JOURNEY’

The next year there were more Black students, even more the year after that, she was no longer alone.

Today, as Carolyn looks back on those days, she credits the strong bond and faith of her family that got her through the hard times of that year. It might not have been the easiest way, but it was the way that the shy girl she was became the independent woman she is today. “It was a necessary journey for me. It made me strong.”

For years she never mentioned her story to anyone, not even her children, it was just part of who she was. “I kept it close to me,” she said.­

That changed a few years ago when she started writing poetry about her life. While writing about that time, a lot of emotions came back. A lot of tears came.

She felt the need to tell her story.

SHARING HER STORY

The opportunity came when she was invited to speak at Creswell to mark the 50th year of integration.

As she walked down those same halls she noticed they looked a little smaller now. When she looked out into the crowd of students she noticed there were skin colors of every shade.

Principal Alton Dozier could see that her story was being well received by the students. He felt Carolyn was ‘living history.’

Today there is diversity not only of his students but also his teachers, one that he thinks reflects the nation. “The US is a pot of gumbo made up of people from across the world. Students who learn in a diverse classroom are better prepared to excel in today’s world” Dozier said.

Carolyn does not hesitate to tell her story anymore. Her story is one of not only being the first Black student at Creswell but about overcoming obstacles. Realizing how far things have come, and she wants future generations to know what it took.