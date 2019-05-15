First crumbling foundation repaired with state's help

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — Work has been completed on the first Connecticut home with a crumbling foundation, using funds from a captive insurance company created by the General Assembly in 2017.

It took about six weeks to replace Kevin and Aisling McCloskey's basement in Tolland, a month earlier than expected.

Aisling McCloskey on Wednesday called it "amazing" to have the work completed, saying the couple can finally "breathe a huge sigh of relief." They had received a $175,000 grant from the captive insurance company to cover the work.

Hundreds of homeowners are currently seeking similar help in repairing basements deteriorating from an iron sulfide that reacted naturally with oxygen and water.

Michael Maglaras (mah-GLEHR'-us), the captive insurance company's superintendent, says more than 80 homes are in the pipeline to have the crumbling foundations replaced.