First legal Massachusetts pot shop could open within weeks

BOSTON (AP) — The first legal pot shop in Massachusetts could begin selling the drug within weeks.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission issued the state's first license for a pot retailer Monday. The provisional permit went to Cultivate Holdings in Leicester.

Cultivate president Sam Barber told reporters he's hopeful the shop can begin selling marijuana to customers "in the next few weeks."

The opening is contingent on the company clearing a few more regulatory hurdles including additional background checks and inspections of the facility.

The company currently operates a medical marijuana dispensary on Main Street in Leicester.

The state's voter-approved recreational marijuana law had called for pot shops to open on Sunday, July 1.

State regulators have already awarded a license to Sira Naturals in Milford to grow cannabis for the recreational market.