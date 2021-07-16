First selectwoman: Former Fairfield CFO cost town millions

BRIDGEPORT — Former Fairfield chief financial officer Robert Mayer has cost town taxpayers a total of more than $4 million and his alleged lack of oversight led to violations later discovered in the rebuilding of the Penfield Pavilion, First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick stated in a letter submitted to a Superior Court judge this week.
“In the rebuilding of the town’s Penfield Pavilion after Storm Sandy, Mr. Mayer was responsible for the compliance of the rebuilding efforts to all regulatory agencies. As details of the fill pile scandal emerged, it was discovered the contaminated fill pile material was used under the new pavilion,” Kupchick’s letter states.