First snow for the date in Winnemucca since at least 1877

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — It was less than 1 inch (25 millimeters), but the snow that fell in Winnemucca broke a 142-year-old record.

The National Weather Service says the .8 inch (20 millimeters) recorded Sunday at Winnemucca Airport was the first time it snowed on that date since it started keeping records in 1877.

The trace of snow at Elko Airport tied the old record of a trace set in 2007.

Elko also set a rainfall record Saturday with .74 inches (18 mm), topping the 1968 record of .26 inches (6 mm).

Eight inches (20 centimeters) of snow was reported Saturday into Sunday at Red Rock about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Reno. About 1.5 inches (38 mm) of snow also fell over the weekend at Lake Tahoe.

A half-inch (12 mm) of rain or more fell at Sparks, Stead and Sutcliffe.