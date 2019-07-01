FirstEnergy asks Ohio court to reconsider power grid fee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider its decision disallowing the company to charge customers an additional power grid modernization fee that state utility regulators approved.

In a motion Monday, the company sought to continue to charge the so-called distribution modernization rider sanctioned by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. That temporary additional charge has generated $168 million to $204 million annually since it was imposed in January 2017.

The court ruled June 19 that commissioners erred when they allowed FirstEnergy to add the fee to its electricity rate plan without imposing any requirements on use of the money.

A spokesman said FirstEnergy voluntarily sought permission to refund money collected through the fee during the court's review if the company's request isn't granted.