Fish farm offers hope, health to needy Kansas City families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It doesn’t take long to realize Bill Coe is passionate about what he does in the greenhouse at East High School. Coe is director and CEO of Green Acres Urban Farm and Research Project, which is surrounded by some of Kansas City’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods.
Around here, fast food is more common than salad bars. But Coe is doing his part to educate and expose kids to agriculture, while growing fresh produce and protein organically. Then, he’s giving the food away to families who need it, KCUR-FM reports.