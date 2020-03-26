Fisherman drowns after boat capsizes in northeast Oklahoma

COLLINSVILLE, Okla (AP) — Authorities say a Collinsville man drowned when the boat he was fishing from capsized on a private pond near Collinsville in northeastern Oklahoma.

The body of Robert O'Donnell, 42, was recovered from the pond at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than three hours after he disappeared under the water, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

An OHP report said O'Donnell and another person were fishing from the boat on the pond when the boat capsized. The other person was able to swim to shore.

The second person, whose name was not released, told investigators that O'Donnell lost his grip on the boat and sunk below the surface.

The report said O'Donnell was not wearing a flotation device.