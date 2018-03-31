Fishing season begins in New Mexico, new licenses required

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Fishing season starts Sunday in New Mexico and state wildlife managers are reminding anglers they'll need to purchase a new license.

The season runs from April 1 to March 31, 2019.

Fishing licenses cost $25 for state residents, and most anglers are required to purchase a $4 state habitat management and access validation stamp as well.

Those who plan to fish on Bureau of Land Management or national forest lands will need a $5 federal habitat stamp.

Children under the age of 12 don't need a license, and anglers age 70 and older qualify for a free license. Resident active and military veterans qualify for free or discounted licenses.

Licenses can be purchased online or at Game and Fish Department offices and license vendors statewide.