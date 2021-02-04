'Fishwife' insult sparks sexism row in French parliament

LE PECQ, France (AP) — A female lawmaker slighted as "the fishwife" by a yelling male colleague in the French parliament called Thursday for him to be sanctioned, saying the incident typifies the sexism faced by millions of women in France.
National Assembly member Mathilde Panot was preparing to speak in the chamber on Tuesday when she was subjected to cries, clearly audible on video of the parliamentary session, of “c'est la folle" — which translates as “it's the mad woman” — and “la poissonnière," the feminine form of fishmonger.