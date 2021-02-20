Fitness coach weds over 2k couples in 'commitment business' NATALIE WEBER, Tampa Bay Times Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 3:12 a.m.
1 of5 Nan Klater, 63, takes a selfie portrait along with Lisa and Mike Wiard, from Tampa, after they said their vows on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Tampa, Fla. For over 25 years, Klater has officiated weddings across Tampa Bay. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Dirk Shadd/AP
2 of5 Nan Klater, signs a marriage certificate after officiating the wedding of same sex couple Tiffany Velazquez, left, and Yaribilisa Colon on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. It was one of more than 2,000 ceremonies Klater has presided over, many of them for same-sex couples. For over 25 years, the 63-year-old has officiated weddings across Tampa Bay. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Luis Santana/AP
4 of5 Nan Klater, a Tampa wedding officiant presides over the wedding of same sex couple Tiffany Velazquez, left, and Yaribilisa Colon, right, in front of Jackson's Bistro on Harbour Island on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. It was one of more than 2,000 ceremonies Klater has presided over, many of them for same-sex couples. For over 25 years, the 63-year-old has officiated weddings across Tampa Bay. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Luis Santana/AP
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Clad in a purple dress shirt, black slacks and a mask, wedding officiant Nan Klater stood near the water on Harbour Island in Tampa and faced the brides on a balmy January afternoon.
Before her were Tiffany Velazquez and Yaribilisa Colon, who were preparing to commit their lives to each other in front of their families and friends.
Written By
NATALIE WEBER, Tampa Bay Times