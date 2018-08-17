Flags to be lowered Monday in honor of Detroit officer

Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 In an undated photo provided by the Detroit Police, Officer Fadi Shukur is shown. Flags will be lowered to half-staff Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 in honor of the police officer who died after being struck by a speeding SUV while assisting with crowd and traffic control at a neighborhood event. Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder ordered the lowering for U.S. and Michigan flags at state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Officer Shukur, who died Wednesday, Aug.15. (Detroit Police via AP) less In an undated photo provided by the Detroit Police, Officer Fadi Shukur is shown. Flags will be lowered to half-staff Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 in honor of the police officer who died after being struck by a ... more Photo: AP Flags to be lowered Monday in honor of Detroit officer 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Flags will be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of a Detroit police officer who died after being struck by a speeding SUV while assisting with crowd and traffic control at a neighborhood event.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder ordered the lowering for U.S. and Michigan flags at state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Officer Fadi Shukur, who died Wednesday . The 30-year-old Shukur had been hospitalized after being struck Aug. 4 on the city's west side. The driver drove away.

A service is planned Monday in Utica. Shukur was in the Navy for six years before joining the police department. Snyder's office says he was married a month ago.

Charges against a 19-year-old Belleville man have been upgraded to second-degree murder and reckless driving causing death.