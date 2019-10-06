Flathead conducting visitor survey for forest management

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Flathead National Forest workers are conducting voluntary visitor surveys to determine how the public is using the forest and to plan accordingly.

The Flathead Beacon reports the survey will be conducted until September 2020, with results made available the following year.

A 2015 survey determined an estimated 1.2 million people used the forest annually, nearly 20 percent more than in 2010.

Forest Supervisor Chip Weber says responses are critical to determining how to manage the land.

The 2.4 million acre (936,000 hectare) forest west of the continental divide helps manage the Bob Marshall, Great Bear and Scapegoat wildness areas.

