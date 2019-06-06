Travel woes linger at Los Angeles airport after power outage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travel problems have persisted at Los Angeles International Airport following a power outage that darkened the entire facility and caused flight diversions, delays and cancellations.

Terminal 1 handles Southwest Airlines Co. flights and was cleared early Thursday after officials decided departing passengers needed to be rescreened.

An airport tweet says the action was related to Wednesday night's outage and was taken out of an abundance of caution.

Following a security sweep, passenger screening lanes reopened before 7 a.m. But the airport says Southwest reports 11 flight cancellations and 15 delays related to the situation.

The power outage happened shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Electrical generators kicked in and all but three terminals had power within the hour.

Restoration of regular power to those terminals took three or more hours.