Flint estimates more damaged water service lines are buried

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Flint officials say there are more damaged lead and galvanized water service lines buried than previously estimated as pipe replacement continues in the wake of the city's drinking water crisis.

The Flint Journal reports Sunday an estimated 14,000 lines remain buried, roughly 15 percent more than previously projected. The figures come from Public Works Director Robert Bincsik in a recent update to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

City spokeswoman Kristin Moore says she doesn't believe the estimate means work will continue beyond next year. She adds crews are running ahead of schedule with excavations.

The lines were damaged and the water became contaminated with lead because water from the Flint River wasn't treated to reduce corrosion. Water quality has improved since fall 2015.

