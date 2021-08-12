Flooding hits Michigan amid another round of Midwest storms Aug. 12, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 7:20 a.m.
Trees block the roadway at Pine and Oak streets as clean up begins from storm damage on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021 in Lake in the Hills, Ill. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP)
A tree was uprooted at Scott Lane and Scott Court in unincorporated Crystal Lake, Ill. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 following overnight storms. Thousands of residents in the Chicago suburbs are without power. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP)
Recent heavy rains have closed area roads in Southwest Michigan including Holden Road at Shawnee Road in Bridgman, Mich., Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
A ComEd worker tries to restore power at the intersection of Plum Street and Poplar streets in Lake in the Hills, Ill. following overnight storms that left thousands without power in the Chicago suburbs. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP)
From left, Cynthia Sink, Mariah Sink, Cheri Heward and Jennifer Stelter gather around a camping lantern Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Small Town Grounds in Bridgman, Mich. Much of the downtown Bridgman area remains without power after strong storms moved through Southwest Michigan earlier in the week. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Recent storms across Michigan have left thousands without power, flooded roads and caused damage, including the facade of the Crimson Cafe in Stevensville, Mich., Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Two trees rest on the McVearry residence on Scott Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake, Ill on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 following overnight night's storms. The trees damaged a portion of the home and two cars and leaving thousands without power in the Chicago suburbs. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP)
11 of11
DETROIT (AP) — Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan early Thursday, shutting down some freeways in the Detroit area, as waves of thunderstorms made their way across large swaths of the Midwest.
The storms come as dangerous heat persists in the Northwest, Northeast and the central portions of the country. Heat warnings and heat advisories were in effect for another day Thursday.