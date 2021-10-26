Flooding, outages expected as big storm lashes US Northeast Oct. 26, 2021 Updated: Oct. 26, 2021 1:36 p.m.
Brad White, of Marshfield, Mass., secures lines for his 33-foot vessel White Cap, at Mill Wharf Marina, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Scituate, Mass. Authorities say a powerful autumn storm is bearing down on southern New England, packing potentially damaging winds and threatening to dump as much as six inches of rain in some areas from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, Oct. 27. White, a licensed captain, who has been sailing out of Scituate for over 50 years, operates a service called New England Burials At Sea LLC, that provides ash scattering and full body burials at sea.
BOSTON (AP) — A powerful nor’easter began barreling up the U.S. Northeast coast Tuesday, with officials warning it could bring intense flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread power outages.
New York and New Jersey issued emergency declarations ahead of the storm, which was forecast to gather strength through the day as it swept toward New England.