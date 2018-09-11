-
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence, third from right, in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. At right is Tropical Storm Helene, and second from right is Tropical Storm Isaac. (NOAA via AP) less
Photo: AP
Hurricane Florence is on track to hit the southeastern U.S., possibly as a Category 3 storm. Helene, off the African coast, is following a similar track and is expected to veer north in the mid-Atlantic. But Isaac is on a southern route and could enter the Gulf of Mexico.
You can use NOAA's interactive satellite mapping tool here. less
Photo: NOAA/National Weather Service
The World Meteorological Organization is in charge of naming Atlantic tropical storm system that reach a sustained wind speed of 39 mph.
Photo: NOAA-NASA Via AP
The World Meteorological Organization is in charge of naming Atlantic tropical storm system that reach a sustained wind speed of 39 mph.
ALBERTO
Alberto Rosende, known for the TV series "Shadowhunters."
ALBERTO
Photo: Steve Granitz, WireImage
BERYL
Comic actress Beryl Reid, shown in 1975 with co-star Malcolm McDowell of "Entertaining Mr Sloane" at the Duke of York Theatre, London.
BERYL
Photo: Fred Mott, /
CHRIS
Actor Chris Pine at the world premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" March 26, 2018, in Hollywood.
CHRIS
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images For Disney
DEBBY
Debbie Reynolds (close eough?) attends American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring Gene Kelly on March 7, 1985, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, California.
DEBBY
Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage
ERNESTO
Mexican telenova star Ernesto Laguardia with co-star Itati Cantoral of the show "Amores con trampa" in 2015.
ERNESTO
Photo: Televisa\Univisión
FLORENCE
Actress Florence Henderson of "Brady Bunch" fame is shown at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' third annual Television Academy Honors in 2010.
FLORENCE
Photo: Chris Pizzello
GORDON
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay attends the "Phenoms" soccer documentary mini-series launch event March 11, 2018, at SXSW in Austin, Texas.
GORDON
Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images For "Phenoms"
HELENE
New York Times Pentagon correspondent Helene Cooper, left, appears with Arsalan Iftikhar, American International human rights lawyer, on "Meet the Press" in 2015.
HELENE
Photo: NBC NewsWire
ISAAC
Isaac Hanson of Hanson performs at The Fonda Theatre on Nov. 1, 2015, in Los Angeles, California.
ISAAC
Photo: Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images
JOYCE
"Three's Company" co-star Joyce Dewitt
JOYCE
Photo: Journal Register Co.
LESLIE
Comedy actress Leslie Mann attends the "Blockers" premiere at SXSW on March 10, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
LESLIE
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images For SXSW
MICHAEL
Retired NBA superstar Michael Jordan.
MICHAEL
Photo: Gregory Shamus | Getty Images
NADINE
Irish singer, actress and model Nadine Coyle.
NADINE
OSCAR
Oscar Isaac played Poe Dameron in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
OSCAR
Photo: Jonathan Olley, HONS
PATTY
Patty Duke was named best supporting actress for "The Miracle Worker" in 1963.
PATTY
Photo: STF
RAFAEL
Raphael (different spelling) is one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
RAFAEL
Photo: Handout
SARA
American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.
SARA
TONY
Tony "The Birdman" Hawk, is an American pro skateboarder.
TONY
VALERIE
Valerie Bertinelli, famous for TV's "One Day at a Time" and "Touched by an Angel."
VALERIE
Photo: Katy Winn, Associated Press
WILLIAM
William Shakespeare, author of "The Tempest" and a host of other notable works, might be pleased to have a storm named for him.
WILLIAM
Photo: NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY
This photo provided by NASA shows Hurricane Florence from the International Space Station on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, as it threatens the U.S. East Coast. Forecasters said Florence could become an extremely dangerous major hurricane sometime Monday and remain that way for days. (NASA via AP) less
Photo: AP
This photo provided by NASA shows Hurricane Florence from the International Space Station on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, as it threatens the U.S. East Coast. Forecasters said Florence could become an extremely dangerous major hurricane sometime Monday and remain that way for days. (NASA via AP) less
Photo: AP
People buy supplies at The Home Depot on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Wilmington, N.C. Florence rapidly strengthened into a potentially catastrophic hurricane on Monday as it closed in on North and South Carolina, carrying winds and water that could wreak havoc over a wide stretch of the eastern United States later this week. (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP) less
Photo: Ken Blevins, AP
Jim Craig, David Burke and Chris Rayner load generators as people buy supplies at The Home Depot on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Wilmington, N.C. Hurricane Florence rapidly strengthened into a potentially catastrophic hurricane on Monday as it closed in on North and South Carolina, carrying winds and water that could wreak havoc over a wide stretch of the eastern United States later this week. (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP) less
Photo: Ken Blevins, AP
Mike Herring with Frank's Ice Company unloads another pallet of ice as people buy supplies at The Home Depot on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Wilmington, N.C. Hurricane Florence rapidly strengthened into a potentially catastrophic hurricane on Monday as it closed in on North and South Carolina, carrying winds and water that could wreak havoc over a wide stretch of the eastern United States later this week. (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP) less
Photo: Ken Blevins, AP
-
Kevin Orth loads sandbags into cars on Milford Street as he helps residents prepare for Hurricane Florence, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Charleston, S.C. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP)
Kevin Orth loads sandbags into cars on Milford Street as he helps residents prepare for Hurricane Florence, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Charleston, S.C. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP)
Photo: Grace Beahm Alford, AP
People shop at the Harris Teeter, filling up on water and supplies as Hurricane Florence becomes a threat to the coast Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Charleston, S.C. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP) less
Photo: Grace Beahm Alford, AP
Chris Rayner helps customers load their cars as they buy supplies at The Home Depot on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Wilmington, N.C. Hurricane Florence rapidly strengthened into a potentially catastrophic hurricane on Monday as it closed in on North and South Carolina, carrying winds and water that could wreak havoc over a wide stretch of the eastern United States later this week. (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP) less
Photo: Ken Blevins, AP
Alex Gilewicz buys supplies at The Home Depot on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Wilmington, N.C. Residents of Wilmington and Southeastern N.C. Florence rapidly strengthened into a potentially catastrophic hurricane on Monday as it closed in on North and South Carolina, carrying winds and water that could wreak havoc over a wide stretch of the eastern United States later this week. (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP) less
Photo: Ken Blevins, AP
Brian Franklin prepares more generators for sale as people buy supplies at The Home Depot on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Wilmington, N.C. Hurricane Florence rapidly strengthened into a potentially catastrophic hurricane on Monday as it closed in on North and South Carolina, carrying winds and water that could wreak havoc over a wide stretch of the eastern United States later this week. (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP) less
Photo: Ken Blevins, AP
James Wemyss puts out more supplies at The Home Depot on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Wilmington, N.C. Florence rapidly strengthened into a potentially catastrophic hurricane on Monday as it closed in on North and South Carolina, carrying winds and water that could wreak havoc over a wide stretch of the eastern United States later this week. (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP) less
Photo: Ken Blevins, AP
Governor Roy Cooper talks to emergency personnel local officials and members of the media about the ongoing Hurricane Florence preparation efforts in the Emergency Operations Center at the New Hanover County Administration Building In Wilmington, N.C. Sept. 10, 2018. Hurricane Florence now a category 3 hurricane is expected to make land fall somewhere along the North Carolina coastline towards the end of the week. (Ken Blevins /The Star-News via AP) less
Photo: Ken Blevins, AP
Roberts Grocery Store in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. boards up it's windows as they prepare for Hurricane Florence Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Hurricane Florence now a category 3 hurricane is expected to make land fall somewhere along the North Carolina coastline towards the end of the week. (Ken Blevins /The Star-News via AP) less
Photo: Ken Blevins, AP
Alexis Browning enjoyed the sunny weather and waves along Wrightsville Beach, N.C. as others prepared for Hurricane Florence Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Hurricane Florence now a category 3 hurricane is expected to make land fall somewhere along the North Carolina coastline towards the end of the week. (Ken Blevins /The Star-News via AP) less
Photo: Ken Blevins, AP
Jim Carter and Rob Quinn board up Lagerheads Tavern in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. as they prepare for Hurricane Florence Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Hurricane Florence now a category 3 hurricane is expected to make land fall somewhere along the North Carolina coastline towards the end of the week. (Ken Blevins /The Star-News via AP) less
Photo: Ken Blevins, AP
Rob Quinn boards up Lagerheads Tavern in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. as they prepare for Hurricane Florence Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Hurricane Florence now a category 3 hurricane is expected to make land fall somewhere along the North Carolina coastline towards the end of the week. (Ken Blevins /The Star-News via AP) less
Photo: Ken Blevins, AP
Chris Brace, from Charleston, S.C. lowers hurricane shutters on a client's house in preparation for Hurricane Florence at Sullivan's Island, S.C., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Brace said that after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered an evacuation the property owner asked for the house to be boarded up. less
Photo: Mic Smith, AP
Chris Brace, from Charleston, S.C. lowers hurricane shutters on a client's house in preparation for Hurricane Florence at Sullivan's Island, S.C., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Brace said that after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered an evacuation the property owner asked for the house to be boarded up. less
Photo: Mic Smith, AP
Walker Townsend, at right, from the Isle of Palms, S.C., fills a sand bag while Dalton Trout, in center, holds the bag at the Isle of Palms municipal lot where the city was giving away free sand in preparation for Hurricane Florence at the Isle of Palms S.C., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. less
Photo: Mic Smith, AP
Walker Townsend, at left, from the Isle of Palms, S.C., fills a sand bag while Dalton Trout, at right, holds the bag at the Isle of Palms municipal lot where the city was giving away free sand in preparation for Hurricane Florence at the Isle of Palms S.C., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. less
Photo: Mic Smith, AP
Larry Pierson, from the Isle of Palms, S.C., purchases bottled water from the Harris Teeter grocery store on the Isle of Palms in preparation for Hurricane Florence at the Isle of Palms S.C., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. less
Photo: Mic Smith, AP
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence, third from right, in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. At right is Tropical Storm Helene, and second from right is Tropical Storm Isaac. (NOAA via AP) less
Photo: AP
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Florence exploded into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane Monday as it closed in on North and South Carolina, carrying winds up to 140 mph (220 kph) and water that could wreak havoc over a wide stretch of the eastern United States later this week.
Communities along a stretch of coastline that's vulnerable to rising sea levels due to climate change prepared to evacuate the storm, which forecasters expect to be close to Category 5 strength by Tuesday. The South Carolina governor ordered the state's entire coastline to be evacuated starting at noon Tuesday and predicted that 1 million people would flee. And Virginia's governor ordered a mandatory evacuation for some residents of low-lying coastal areas.
The storm's first effects were already apparent on barrier islands as dangerous rip currents hit beaches and seawater flowed over a state highway.
For many people, the challenge could be finding a safe refuge: If Florence slows to a crawl just off the coast, it could bring torrential rains to the Appalachian mountains and as far away as West Virginia, causing flash floods, mudslides and other dangerous conditions.
The storm's potential path also includes half a dozen nuclear power plants, pits holding coal-ash and other industrial waste, and numerous hog farms that store animal waste in massive open-air lagoons.
Airlines, including American and Southwest, have started letting passengers change travel plans that take them into the hurricane's possible path.
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warned that Florence was forecast to linger over the Carolinas once it reaches shore. People living well inland should prepare to lose power and endure flooding and other hazards, he warned.
"It's not just the coast," Graham said. "When you stall a system like this and it moves real slow, some of that rainfall can extend well away from the center."
A warm ocean is the fuel that powers hurricanes, and Florence will be moving over waters where temperatures are peaking near 85 degrees (30 Celsius), hurricane specialist Eric Blake wrote. And with little wind shear to pull the storm apart, Florence's hurricane wind field was expected to expand over the coming days, increasing its storm surge and inland wind threats.
By 11 p.m. Monday, Florence was centered about 1,170 miles (1,085 kilometers) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, and moving west at 13 mph (20 kph). Its center will move between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.
Two other storms were spinning in the Atlantic. Hurricane Isaac was expected to lose strength as it reaches the Caribbean, and Helene, much farther out to sea, may veer northward into the open ocean as the 2018 hurricane season reaches its peak.
In the Pacific, Hurricane Olivia triggered warnings for multiple Hawaiian islands as it blew west toward an arrival over the state as soon as late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Preparations for Florence were intensifying up and down the densely populated coast. Since reliable record-keeping began more than 150 years ago, North Carolina has been hit by only one Category 4 hurricane: Hazel, with 130 mph winds, in 1954. As the storm approaches, President Donald Trump on Monday approved a state of emergency for North Carolina.
The parking lot has been full for three days at the Ace Hardware store in coastal Calabash, North Carolina, where manager Tom Roberts said he sold 150 gas cans in two hours Monday, along with generators, plywood, rope, manual can openers, sand bags and a plethora of other items.
"I've been doing this since 1983," Roberts said as he completed an order for another 18-wheeler full of supplies. "This is the craziest one."
Many newcomers have moved to the coast in the nearly 19 years since the last strong hurricane — Floyd — threatened the area. Roberts said he's telling them to get out of town.
"I'm telling them to go inland, but I'm worried about the rain and tornadoes too," Roberts said.
Several meteorologists said Florence could do what Hurricane Harvey did last year over Texas, dumping days of rain, although not quite as bad.
"I think this is very Harvey-esque," said University of Miami hurricane expert Brian McNoldy. "Normally, a landfalling tropical cyclone just keeps on going inland, gradually dissipating and raining itself out. But on rare occasions, the steering patterns can line up such that a storm slips into a dead zone between troughs and ridges."
On North Carolina's Outer Banks, Dawn Farrow Taylor, 50, was gathering photos and important documents and filling prescriptions Monday before heading inland. She grew up on the island chain, and says this will be only the second time she's evacuated.
"I don't think many of us have ever been through a Category 4. And out here we're so fragile. We're just a strip of land — we're a barrier island," she said.
In the village of Buxton, Liz Browning Fox plans to ride the storm out in her house on top of a ridge. She believes her home, built in 2009, will be secure, but it's hard to foresee all potential hazards.
"You never know, there could be tree missiles coming from any direction," she said. "There is no way to be completely safe."
In announcing his evacuation order, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said an estimated 1 million people would be fleeing the coast. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 heading into Charleston and U.S. 501 heading into Myrtle Beach will be reversed when the order takes effect.
An evacuation order from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam applies to about 245,000 people, including parts of the Hampton Roads area and Eastern Shore.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said his state was "in the bullseye" of the storm and urged people to "get ready now."
Associated Press writers Jennifer Kay in Miami; Jeffrey Collins and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina; Seth Borenstein in Washington; and Jeff Martin in Atlanta contributed to this report.