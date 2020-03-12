Florida Legislature OKs ban on possessing, breeding iguanas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians who breed iguanas for fun may soon have to look for another hobby.

The Florida Legislature sent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill Wednesday that would make it illegal to possess, import, barter, trade, sell or breed green iguanas and tegu lizards.

People who currently have a license to breed the reptiles would be grandfathered under the bill but could only sell the lizards to customers in other states.

Based on DeSantis's position on another non-native reptile causing havoc in Florida — he's basically declared war on Burmese pythons — there's a good chance the Republican governor will sign the legislation. If he does, it will become law July 1.