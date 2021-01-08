Florida has nearly half of known US cases of COVID variant

Joe Burbank/AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — New data from the Centers for Disease Control shows Florida has nearly half the known cases in the United States of a mutated and likely more contagious strain of the coronavirus. This news comes as Florida broke its single-day record of new COVID-19 cases again, reporting nearly 20,000 more cases in a single day.

A CDC map shows that Florida had 22 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that emerged in Britain. It showed other cases in California, which has reported 26 cases, Colorado which has 2, and New York and Georgia have each reported one case.