FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A kite surfer in Florida died Wednesday after a strong wind picked the man off the ground, carried him 400 feet and slammed him into the second floor of a house on Fort Lauderdale Beach, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the kite surfer hadn't even gotten into the water yet when a strong wind lifted him into the air and into the house. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a few hours later.