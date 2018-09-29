Florida lawmaker ends re-election campaign for hospice care

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida lawmaker is ending her campaign for re-election to enter hospice care.

Republican state Sen. Dorothy Hukill announced on her Facebook page on Friday that she had "experienced an aggressive recurrence" of cervical cancer that was first diagnosed in 2016. The 72-year-old from Port Orange said she had decided to enter hospice care and no longer seek treatment.

Hukill has represented parts of Volusia County in the state Senate and House for the past 14 years.

Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that Hukill's name will remain on the ballot but the Republican Party will be allowed to choose a replacement who will receive votes for her.

Hukill's opponent in the District 14 race, Democrat Melissa Martin, said Hukill's announcement "sent shock waves of sadness."

___

