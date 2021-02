GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida resident has been returned to the United States after traveling to Turkey and attempting to join the Islamic State group.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Gainesville announced Monday that Mohamed Fathy Suliman, 33, a U.S. citizen, has been charged with attempting to provide material support for a designated foreign terrorist organization. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.