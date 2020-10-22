Florida man pleads guilty in fatal drug robbery

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted of fatally shooting another man during a drug robbery.

Wilmer Rosales, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Tampa federal court to multiple charges, including using a firearm and causing a first-degree murder in furtherance of the drug conspiracy. He faces up to life in prison. No sentencing date has been set.

According to a criminal complaint, Rosales and Joel Sierra, 25, lured Grant Urquhart, 23, to Springhead Park in Plant City, east of Tampa, in January 2019 by claiming they wanted to buy marijuana from him. Instead, Rosales, Sierra and others robbed Urquhart, prosecutors said.

When Urquhart chased Sierra, Rosales drove by and shot Urquhart multiple times. After leaving the scene, Rosales returned and fired more shots at Urquhart while others were attempting to help him, officials said.

Sierra is scheduled to plead guilty for his part in the shooting on Nov. 12, prosecutors said.