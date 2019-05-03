Florida passes bill to help state's opioid lawsuits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill to help the Florida attorney general sue drug manufacturers and pharmacies is heading to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Senate unanimously passed a bill Friday that gives Attorney General Ashley Moody access to information in the state's prescription drug data base to help her case against companies that make opioids and pharmacies that the state claims oversold pain pills and didn't take precautions against illegal sales.

The bill was a high priority for Moody, and senators praised her efforts to sue corporations they believe contributed to the opioid addiction epidemic.

The bill would let Moody track sales of opioids. She'll be able to see the cities, counties and zip codes where the drugs are sold and the patient's birth year. But patient information will be protected.