Florida reports 107 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,795 new cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida reported 107 new resident coronavirus deaths Saturday, the day after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he's lifting restrictions on restaurant capacity.

The state also reported 2,795 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing its total to just under 699,000 people infected by the virus. Overall, 14,190 people have died in Florida during the pandemic, including 168 non-residents.

There were 2,109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, or 26 fewer than the day before.

On Friday, DeSantis issued an order allowing restaurants across the state to immediately reopen at full capacity. The order prevents cities and counties from ordering them to close or operate at less than half-capacity, unless they can justify a closure for economic or health reasons.

DeSantis also banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks.