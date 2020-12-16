Florida's new python-sniffing dogs have 1st success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Truman, the python-sniffing black Labrador retriever, recently tracked down his first snake in a new program Florida is using to eradicate the invasive species.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently began training Truman and another dog named Eleanor to detect a python's scent and alert handlers when they've come across one. The first success was last week when Truman found an 8-foot (2.4-meter) Burmese python in the Rocky Glades Public Small Game Hunting Area in Miami-Dade County.