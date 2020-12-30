Florida seniors begin swarming COVID-19 vaccination sites BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 1:40 p.m.
1 of9 Joel and Susan Pittelman, from Naples, Fla., wait in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at East County Regional Library in Lehigh Acres, Fla. (Andrew West /The News-Press via AP) Andrew West/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Registered nurse Cynthia Banada, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Luz Collazo, 103, at Miami Jewish Health, a senior healthcare facility, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Miami. Collazo was alive during the Spanish flu pandemic. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish Health, a senior healthcare facility, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, left watches Jessica Brown, 77, receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sherry Phillips at the King's Point clubhouse in Delray Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Greg Lovett /The Palm Beach Post via AP) Greg Lovett/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that he has received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and would rather senior citizens get it instead during a press coference in the King's Point clubhouse in Delray Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Greg Lovett /The Palm Beach Post via AP) Greg Lovett/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Richard Herman 82, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sherry Phillips at the King's Point clubhouse in Delray Beach, , Fla. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Greg Lovett /The Palm Beach Post via AP) Greg Lovett/AP Show More Show Less
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis begged for patience from anxious seniors waiting their turn to get inoculated against COVID-19, as confusion and frustration arose over the availability of the life-saving vaccine among some of the state's most vulnerable.
At a testing site in southwest Florida, hundreds of seniors formed long lines outside testing sites — camping out overnight with lawn chairs and blankets — to get vaccinated. Before the sun had even risen Wednesday morning, the county's vaccine supply for the day was already accounted for, prompting officials to turn down anyone else who was arriving.
