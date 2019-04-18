Florida tax break on school, hurricane supplies advances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians could save on hurricane and school supplies under a bill now heading to the Senate floor.

The Senate Appropriations Committee unanimously approved a bill Thursday to hold a sales tax holiday on hurricane supplies from May 31 through June 6 and on school supplies from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4.

The hurricane supplies sales tax holiday would apply to items like batteries, coolers, generators and other items residents might need during and after a storm.

The school supplies sales tax holiday would apply to items like clothing, shoes, backpacks, laptops, notebooks, pencils and more.

The bill does spell out that footwear doesn't include "skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates."